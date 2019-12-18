BJP Lawmaker Proposes 'MLAs Union' After Sit-In Inside UP Assembly

BJP MLAs and opposition leaders protested in Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday

Less than 24 hours after BJP MLAs backed by those in the opposition sat on an unprecedented dharna inside the Uttar Pradesh assembly, another party MLA has raised eyebrows with a post on Facebook, suggesting that MLAs should form a union like government employees. The MLAs were angry after their colleague from Ghaziabad was not allowed to speak in the house on alleged police atrocities against him.

In the post, Shyam Prakash, a BJP MLA from Hardoi district, said, "From peons to IAS officers, home guards to IPS (Indian Police Service) officers, all departments officers and employees, farmers, businessmen, all have representative organisations. So shouldn't legislators also make unions to protect their existence and rights?? Because in today's politics, the MLA has become the weakest link."

The comment by the BJP MLA came a day after an unprecedented protest in the UP assembly on Tuesday, where at least a 100 BJP and opposition MLAs refused to leave the house despite the proceedings being adjourned by the Speaker.

Trouble started on Tuesday when Nand Kishore Gurjar, a BJP MLA from Loni assembly seat in Ghaziabad, tried to speak out of turn against alleged police atrocities on him. The Speaker blocked him attempt to speak, after which BJP and opposition MLAs rose to this support Mr Gurjar.

Reports said slogans like "vidhayak ekta zindabad (hail MLA unity)" were raised in the well of the house. It took four hours and the intervention of senior UP government ministers and the Speaker himself to end the situation.

The BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Mr Gurjar, has been in the news, and also faces criminal cases. A few days ago, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh served him notice after he allegedly assaulted a food inspector in Ghaziabad for refusing to shut down a hotel that served meat. A police case was filed against him over the matter.

Mr Gurjar said he was trying to expose the food inspector for misbehaving against him and that the local police chief refused to listen to him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not present in the house on Tuesday when the MLAs started protesting. Reports say Mr Adityanath met with Mr Gurjar on Tuesday night and assured him of action in the case. Mr Gurjar has demanded that the Ghaziabad's police chief and district magistrate be summoned to the assembly and made to apologise.