BJP Lawmaker Demands Kamal Nath's Apology For UP-Bihar Migrant Comment

Kamal Nath suggested incentives for industries that give 70 per cent jobs to people from the state.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his claims that influx of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh migrants deprived state youth of employment opportunities and demanded that he be summoned to Parliament to apologise.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mr Jaiswal, who represents Paschim Champaran constituency of Bihar, said the newly elected Chief Minister should apologise, as he himself is from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city and yet made such a statement.

"Kamal Nath has tried to divide the country on the basis of region. The House must condemn it. He should be summoned to the Parliament and asked to apologise," Mr Jaiswal said.

Kamal Nath has been at the centre of a storm over his government's decision that only those industries which employ 70 per cent local youth could avail incentives from the state.

"People from states like Bihar and UP come here and local people don't get jobs...," he had said at his first press conference as Chief Minister.

Kamal Nath, who took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, is a nine time Member of Parliament from Chhindwara. He has not yet resigned from Lok Sabha.