BJP Lawmaker Defends Photo With IAF Pilot After Poll Panel Notice

Om Prakash Sharma has been asked to reply to Election Commission by Thursday.

Defending himself to a notice from the Election Commission, BJP legislator Om Prakash Sharma on Wednesday claimed that his photograph with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was posted before Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

"The Election Commission (EC) of India sent me a notice last night. The post was made before Lok Sabha poll dates were announced. I cannot understand how Election Commission is operating," Mr Sharma, who represents the Vishwas Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly, told news agency ANI.

"Whether it is 2019 Lok Sabha elections or 2014 elections, we are always standing with the Army and have good thoughts about them," he added.

The BJP legislator had posted two posters featuring him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook. "Pakistan has bowed down. Our brave soldier has returned. It's a big diplomatic victory that Modiji has brought Abhinandan back in very little time," the posters read.

Taking note of his post, the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to him. It has also asked him to take down the post and give a reply by Thursday.

The Election Commission had earlier directed political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to stop displaying photographs of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in advertisements as part of their election campaign.