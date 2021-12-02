BJP-JD(S) Alliance For Karnataka Legislative Council Polls? Chief Minister Reacts

Basavaraj Bommai said there are "different views" on the alliance (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai today said there are "different views" on forging a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the December 10 election to Karnataka's Legislative Council, but a final call will be taken by top leaders of both the parties.

"There are different views. However, a final call will be taken by our senior party leader BS Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy," Mr Bommai told reporters.

There are different opinions on this issue in several districts in Karnataka. Taking note of these views and after discussion with the central leadership, BS Yediyurappa will take a final decision, the Chief Minister added.

On November 30, Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the upcoming Legislative Council polls. HD Deve Gowda had told PM Modi that leaders of both parties have to decide on the alliance.

BS Yediyurappa had recently sought the support of JD(S) in seats from where it is not contesting.

The election to 25 Legislative Council seats, the terms of which end on January 5, 2022, will be held on December 10 and the results will be declared on December 14.

The elections are being seen as a big opportunity for the BJP to get a majority in the 75-member House and it comes after the bitterly contested by-polls to the Sindgi and the Hangal constituencies.

Basavaraj Bommai, in Delhi on an official visit, met three Union ministers and discussed development issues related to his state.