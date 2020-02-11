BJP Issues Showcause Notice To UP Minister Over Burqa Remarks

UP BJP chief said, "Respect of women is of utmost importance for the party organization"

A day after Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh stoked controversy by demanding a ban on burqa worn by Muslim women, the state BJP too note of his behavior and demanded to know, why he shoul not be expelled.

The party has issued a show cause notice asking Mr Singh to explain why he shouldn't be slapped charges of indiscipline for issuing irresponsible statements.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that Raghuraj Pratap Singh's statements were against women, irrespective of caste or religion, mounted to indiscipline therefore could not be tolerated.

"The respect of women is of utmost importance for the party organization. The party cannot give permission to flout party norms and principles," he said.

In an apparent reference to protest by women against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Shahjamal area in Agra, the minister had said that burqas were being used by 'terrorists' to conceal their identity.

He had said that the trend of wearing a burqa started in Arabian countries and is not an Indian custom. He added India should ban its use and pointed out that even Sri Lanka had banned it after a series of bomb blasts ripped the country last year, leaving many dead and injuring scores of people.

He further said that 'Surpanakha' had worn a burqa to hide her face after Laxman cut off her nose. "Only descendants of Surpanakha wear burqa," he added.

This is not the first time that Raghuraj Pratap Singh has left the party leadership red faced. He had earlier said that people raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be buried alive. He had also said that anti-national elements will 'die a dog's death'.