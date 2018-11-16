UP Politician Raghraj Pratap Singh Announces New Political Party

Raja Bhaiyya said his party's flag would have a yellow colour on the top and green below (File)

Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya, an Independent legislator from Kunda, on Friday announced the formation of a new political party in Uttar Pradesh, which will contest the next Lok Sabha polls.

Saying this was a lingering demand of his supporters, he told the media here that the name of the party would be announced later.

He was taking part at an event to mark his 25th year in politics in which he has been elected continuously for six terms from Kunda.

Raja Bhaiyya said his party's flag would have a yellow colour on the top and green below.

He slammed the SC/AT Atrocities Act and said that people were uncomfortable with its provisions.

On pointed queries, the former Minister said that for now he was not in a mood to align with any political formation. "We will take a call at an opportune time."

Raja Bhaiyya has been part of the cabinets of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh during BJP rule and also of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav during the regime of Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.