BJP Is With Workers Facing Atrocities By Trinamool, Says Dilip Ghosh

BJP fought a daunting battle, Dilip Ghosh said (File)

The BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party is with the workers who, he claimed, are facing atrocities at the hands of "goons" owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress after the announcement of assembly election results two days ago.

The state is in the grip of post-poll violence that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured, prompting the Centre to seek a report from the state government on the incidents of attack on opposition workers.

"I have not done the politics of running away in adverse situations. We have fought a daunting battle," Mr Ghosh told reporters here.



Mr Ghosh said that the BJP has won record seats in the West Bengal election, bagging 77 constituencies.



The Trinamool, on the other hand, emerged victorious in 213 seats and will form the government for the third time in a row.



Claiming that attacks are taking place at places where the Trinamool won with a huge majority, Mr Ghosh said that the BJP leadership is with the workers who have fought the election risking their lives.



"We are fighting and will continue to do so in future. Today or tomorrow, Bengal will witness change at the hands of the BJP," the party's state president said.



BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that it is time for the party to stand by the workers who are facing attacks.

"We can analyse the results later. Our foremost duty is to stand by the workers," said Mr Sinha.



The BJP has claimed that six of its activists were killed at various places, a party office in Hooghly district was set on fire and shops of its supporters were torched in many areas.



Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up and expressed anguish over the law-and-order situation in the state following reports of post-poll violence from several districts.