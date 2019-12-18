'BJP Instigating Riots': Manish Sisodia On Citizenship Act Protests

"The people of Delhi want peace, " Mr Sisodia said in his tweet. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of fanning violence across the capital.

"The people of Delhi want peace. Fearing its defeat in the elections, the BJP is frustrated and is up to instigating riots. Before 2015, this party instigated riots in Trilokpuri and Bawana. But the people of Delhi taught BJP a lesson for instigating riots, it will again do the same" Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Yesterday, the police had stopped vehicular movement on the road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad due to the demonstration.

The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The new law grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity.