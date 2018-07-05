BJP Reminds Rahul Gandhi Of Fuel Challenge As Karnataka Hikes Petrol Tax

The BJP targetted Rahul Gandhi as Karnataka hiked the prices of petrol and diesel.

The BJP had a field day as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today announced a tax hike for petrol and diesel. The party used the above-Rs-1-per-litre hike by the Congress-JD(S) government in the state to hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who recently threw a "fitness challenge" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The maiden budget of the Karnataka government has showcased a partial loan waiver for farmers that would cost the exchequer Rs 34,000 crore. For revenue, the government has turned to marginal increases in price for electricity, tax for liquor and fuel.

In the afternoon, the BJP posted a scathing tweet:

No takers for Rahul Gandhi's #FuelChallenge, not even his government! This is what happens when you pretend to know and preach things that you have no idea about!!! pic.twitter.com/PJgC2OJpA0 — BJP (@BJP4India) July 5, 2018

The fuel price hike in May had unleashed a relentless Congress attack on the NDA government. The party demanded a reduction in petrol and diesel taxes, or alternately, bringing them under the Goods and Services Tax.

Mr Gandhi had targetted the Prime Minister repeatedly, tweeting "is this a joke" when fuel prices came down by 1 paisa on May 30.

Dear PM,



You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??



If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste.



P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

When the Prime Minister accepted India's cricket captain Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, Mr Gandhi had tweeted, "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge".

The Prime Minister had also been on the receiving end of jabs from Congress ally Mr Kumaraswamy, when he tagged the Chief Minister for a fitness challenge.

From his official handle, Mr Kumaraswamy responded:

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

Petrol and diesel prices were raised again today after a gap of 36 days. In this period, the petrol prices were slashed 22 times and the diesel on 18 occasions.

Petrol prices were hiked by 16 to 17 paise in metro cities, diesel price hike was in the range of 10-12 paise.