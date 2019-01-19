BJP Has Failed On All Fronts, Misusing Institutions: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu said opposition has joined hands to save the country and the democracy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Friday that the PM Modi government had failed on all fronts and had been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country.

"The BJP government has failed on all fronts and they have been misusing all the constitutional institutions of the country," Mr Naidu said after reaching Kolkata to attend West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s mega Opposition rally on Saturday.

"We (Opposition parties) have joined hands to save the country and the democracy," the Telugu Desam Party chief said.

When asked about the form of an Opposition alliance that the country would witness in the days to come, Mr Naidu said, "Today is an important day for national unity as all the Opposition parties have come together and this meeting will set a new agenda for 2019."

