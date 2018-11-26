'Mr Stupid': BJP Slams Navjot Sidhu Over 'Obscene' Remark On Indore Mayor

Navjot Sidhu criticized the Indore Mayor at a recent event. (File)

The ruling BJP demanded an apology from Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday for his alleged offensive remark against the woman mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya near the Rajwada Palace in Indore.

At a recent campaign rally in Indore ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Mr Sidhu had criticised Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur over a demolition drive in the city.

"Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko," (clap your hands and also hit the mayor), he had said, accusing Ms Gaur and the municipal administration of demolishing people's houses without paying them compensation.

"Taali thoko" (clap your hands) is Mr Sidhu's famous refrain at a television comedy show where he appears.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Mr Sidhu "Mr Stupid" and demanded his apology over the "obscene remark"