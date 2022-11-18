BJP Demands Action Over Trinamool MLA's 'Bangladeshi Supporters' Remark

Suvendu Adhikari said such comments are detrimental to national security.

The BJP leadership in Bengal on Friday urged the union home ministry and Election Commission to take cognizance of comments by a TMC MLA who allegedly asked party workers to ensure that only those 'Bangladeshi' immigrants in the state who support the ruling party, find a place in the voters' list.

The BJP said such comments from an elected representative are detrimental to national security.

A video of a West Bengal MLA allegedly asking TMC workers to ensure that only those Bangladeshi immigrants who support the ruling party in the state find a place in the voters' list, which is being circulated on social media has created a controversy in the state.

The draft electoral roll revision is underway in the state and the rest of the country.

In the purported video, Bardhaman Dakshin MLA Khokan Das is heard saying, "Many new people are coming...they are from Bangladesh. Many of these people vote for BJP based on Hindu sentiments. Please ensure that only those who support our party get a place on the voters' list." The legislator was apparently addressing a public meeting in Bardhaman town on Tuesday evening.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"We request the union home ministry to take cognizance in this matter. Such comments coming from an MLA of the ruling party are detrimental to national security. Such statements can't be taken lightly," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

The West Bengal BJP leadership has also written to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, seeking immediate action against the TMC MLA.

"We have written to Election Commission and have requested them to take immediate action against the TMC MLA. In many places, the party in power is using its influence to manipulate the electoral rolls, and the district administration is a mute spectator. The EC must look into the matter," another state BJP leader said.

The TMC leadership, however, declined to attach much importance to the complaints by the BJP.

"The BJP is a spent force in the state. They have nothing to do except crib over every issue. The TMC nowhere is trying to influence the electoral rolls," senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said.

