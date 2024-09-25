'Baseless, Illogical': BJP Leader On Kangana Ranaut's Farm Laws Remark

Ms Ranaut had suggested that the three repealed farm laws should be brought back.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to distance itself from the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on farm laws and National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday labelled her remarks as 'baseless and illogical', adding that the Mandi MP's statement is damaging the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI on actor and BJP MP Mandi Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers, Jaiveer Shergill said, "I am grateful to the BJP for distancing themselves from the comments of Kangana Ranaut. But, as a Punjabi, I must say that Kangana Ranaut's consistent rant, useless, baseless and illogical statements against the Sikh community, the farmers of Punjab are damaging all the good work, the welfare-oriented, the Vikas-oriented work being done, that has been done by PM Modi for the welfare of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat."

This remark came even after Kangana Ranaut issued a public apology and expressed "regret" over her statement on Wednesday.

Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut had suggested that the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests should be brought back.

The actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it."

After the BJP stated that her comments were "not authorised," Ms Ranaut retracted her remarks and issued an apology. She added that moving forward, she will ensure her views align with the party's stance rather than representing her personal opinions.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill further said that PM Modi's bond with Punjab, the farmers of Punjab and "Punjabiyat" is an unbreakable one.

"Having said that there should not be any doubt that PM Modi's bond with Punjab, the farmer of Punjab and Punjabiyat is an unbreakable, unshakable bond and that bond should not be judged or seen through the lens of irresponsible comments being made by one MP Kangana Ranaut," the BJP national spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has said Kangana Ranaut's remarks are "personal statements" and don't depict the BJP's view on farm bills.

"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that were withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement by her," Mr Bhatia said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)