"Attacking Our Constitution": Congress, BJP Condemn Attack On Chief Justice

BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly condemned the recent incident involving inappropriate behaviour towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court, terming it "highly condemnable and contrary to India's social, cultural, and constitutional values."

He emphasised that such actions hurt every Indian and undermine the dignity of Constitutional posts. Trivedi also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anguish over the incident.

"Today, in the Supreme Court, the incident in which the behaviour shown towards CJI BR Gavai - these types of incidents are highly condemnable in the eyes of the BJP. Not only is this condemnable, but it hurts every Indian because this type of behaviour doesn't fall in line with the social tradition, constitutional grace and the cultural traditions of India. So, it hurts everybody. To uphold the dignity of the Constitutional post and values, it is the incumbent and inevitable duty of every Indian," he said.

He further said, "PM Modi has also expressed his anguish on this incident. He has also praised that even at this moment, the level of calmness which has been shown by CJI Gavai is not just praiseworthy but it also shows his strong, unflinching and undeterred commitment to the high constitutional values."

Congress MP K C Venugopal strongly condemned an unprecedented incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, describing it as an attack on the judiciary itself. He highlighted that such an event is unparalleled in the history of the Indian judiciary and reflects a severe deterioration in the country's law and order.

"In the history of the Indian judiciary, this type of incident has never happened. An attack on the Chief Justice means an attack on the judiciary. The people now attacking the CJI mean that the law and order of this country are in such a condition that anybody can do anything against anybody. This is totally condemnable,' he said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also condemned the recent incident where a lawyer attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, calling it an attack on the Constitution itself. He questioned whether being a Dalit was a crime, emphasising that targeting the CJI undermines the constitutional pillars.

"Is it a crime for a Dalit to become Chief Justice? Attacking the CJI is attacking our Constitution. The CJI and the Election Commission are pillars of our Constitution. If they are attacked, it is a very serious matter. Those who say 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' have no relevance here,' he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian.

The lawyer had entered the Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to the Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.

The attacker had reportedly been upset over CJI Gavai's remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a seven-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP.

