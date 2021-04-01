BJP Condemns Terrorist Attack On Party Leader's House In Srinagar

The BJP leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the policeman. (Representational)

The BJP on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on a party leader's house in Srinagar that left his police guard dead, saying such incidents cannot weaken democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the party's district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kupwara district, was not present in his house at the time of the attack.

An official said that the terrorists fired upon the guard post of the BJP leader at Arigam Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar this morning.

In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead.

National General Secretary of the BJP and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chungh, expressed anguish over this "highly deplorable" incident and stressed that exemplary punishment will be ensured to the killers of the policeman.

"These repeated terror attacks cannot weaken democracy in the region," he said in an apparent reference to similar attacks in the past on the party leaders, some of whom have lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina also condemned the attack and said the whole humanity is feeling shocked and ashamed on such incidents.

"Being soldiers of democracy, the social and political activists work tirelessly in strengthening the democracy, but terrorists, their bosses and their sympathisers do not want people to prosper," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said those who attacked Khan's residence and killed the innocent policeman would not be spared.

"All BJP leaders of the country stand by the family of the dead in this difficult situation. Those who are responsible for the act should be neutralised," he said.

Kaul demanded BJP workers be given proper security, so that they will not become easy targets for anti-national elements.

The BJP leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of the policeman.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the killing and expressed serious concern over the "deteriorating situation in the valley".

In a statement, the JKPCC described the incident as "cowardice and shameful act".

The party also expressed serious concern over the frequent terrorist attacks in Kashmir and emphasised on the government to take more effective measures to contain such mindless attacks and ensure that there are no further loss of lives.

The party is highly concerned about the loss of lives, the JKPCC said, conveying deepest condolences to the family of the dead policeman.