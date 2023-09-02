'INDIA Bloc Leaders Want To Take Families Ahead, Not Country': BJP Chief JP Nadda

BJP Chief JP Nadda hailed India's successful lunar landing mission Chandrayaan-3

Launching an attack on the Opposition alliance - INDIA - the BJP national President JP Nadda on Saturday said the parties in the bloc only want to take their political families forward, and not the country.

Addressing the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme in Ghaziabad, the BJP chief said, "Did you see the ones who were in Mumbai yesterday? These are leaders who want to take their families ahead, not the country. Sonia-ji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi) is worried about his son Rahul-ji (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) and Lalu-ji (former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav) is worried about his son Tejaswi Yadav (Bihar deputy chief minister). The Trinamool Congress is also not working for Bengal's progress but is merely working to advance the interests of 'Bhatija' (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee)".

The partner leaders in the INDIA bloc met in Mumbai on Friday and made several announcements in line with its common cause to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' is the call of the countrymen. We are in 'Amrit Kaal' (golden phase) and this campaign will help us realise our commitment to make India a developed country," Mr Nadda said.

"Our government has decided to collect the 'mitti' (soil) and rice grains from households of every soldiers killed in action from 7,500 blocks and 500 municipalities in 'kalash' (earthen pitchers or pots). In time, 8,000 such pitchers will reach Lucknow where they will be received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By the end of October, it will reach the Kartavya Path in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put soil from these pitchers in the 'Amrit Vatika' (garden) developed to honour our 'veers' (soldiers killed in action)," he added.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign, saying "It is not just a programme, but a medium to connect oneself with the future of the country".

"Through the work that we put in over the last nine years, India became the fifth-largest global economy. When it comes to the automobile industry, we are ahead of Japan," Mr Nadda said.

Hailing the country's successful lunar landing mission, the BJP chief said, "I commend our scientists for making us the first country to land on the Moon's South Pole."

