JP Nadda Quits Himachal Rajya Sabha Seat After Election From Gujarat

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

Officials said Mr Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

"...his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," a Parliament bulletin said.

