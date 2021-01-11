BJP Chief Holds Event In Assam's Silchar, Days After CAA Speech In Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Assam's Silchar

BJP president JP Nadda during a public address in Assam's Silchar today did not touch upon the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, days after during a similar rally in West Bengal's Burdwan he said the BJP-led centre was fully committed to implementing the CAA.

Silchar is the main city of Barak valley in Assam, a BJP stronghold where there is massive support in favour of the CAA among Bengali Hindus, who dominate the region.

"The rules are being framed. We are committed to the CAA. As far as the timeline for its implementation is concerned, the ministry will be in a better position to respond," Mr Nadda had told reporters in Burdwan on Saturday.

The CAA lays down religion as a criterion for citizenship and it is a big election issue in Bengal, where it is seen to have much support.

However, in Assam where the election is likely to be held along with Bengal, big protests against the CAA were seen last year.

The Assam National Register of Citizens or NRC has also excluded 19 lakh people, both Hindus and Muslims.

"In Assam, culture, tradition and history are protected only with the BJP," Mr Nadda said at the rally in Silchar.

It was left to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to assure BJP supporters that they would protect Bengali Hindus.

"Giving security and protection to each and every Hindu Bengali living in Assam is the prime responsibility of the government and we assure that we will protect them," Mr Sonowal said.

In 1991, the BJP for the first time won any election in the north-east in Barak valley region. At that time, the party had 9 MLAs and 2 MPs from the region that has 15 seats in the 126-member assembly.