BJP Campaign Shikara Overturns In Srinagar's Dal Lake, 4 Leaders Rescued

The BJP campaign shikara capsized after it reached the shore, a party leader said

At least four BJP leaders and several camera persons fell in freezing waters of Srinagar's Dal Lake today after a shikara which was part of the party's campaign overturned today. They were rescued soon after.

The BJP was carrying out a shikara campaign in the famous Jammu and Kashmir lake, a major tourist attraction.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told NDTV that the shikara capsized after it reached the shore.

He also added several journalists were on the boat who are all safe.

"There were many mediapersons on the boat. Thankfully everyone is safe. It was a very good rally at Dal Lake. The boat capsized when it reached the shore," Mr Hussain said.

A shikara is type of wooden boat used for transportation in most water bodies in Srinagar and is a cultural symbol in Jammu and Kashmir.

This happened on a day when the sixth phase of the District Development Council elections is on in Jammu and Kashmir - the first democratic exercise since it was reorganised as a Union Territory last year.

Over 7.48 lakh voters will decide the fate of 245 candidates, including 100 women contestants, in this phase of the eight-phased elections.