BJP Approaches Election Body Alleging 'Sabotage' Of Rallies In Bengal

The BJP accused the Chief Electoral Officer's office of favouring Trinamool Congress.

A BJP delegation approached the Election Commission (EC) on Monday seeking action against the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas for allegedly sabotaging their party's rallies and also accused the Chief Electoral Officer's office of favouring the Trinamool Congress.

Party's national secretary Sunil V Deodhar accused DM Ratnakar Rao of sabotaging BJP meetings and "working as an agent of Trinamool Congress".

"It is common that political leaders will come, address the public and return for which everyone seeks permission from the commission. The way they cancelled BJP president Amit Shah's rally, has caused confusion among the people. State administration of Bengal has sabotaged our party's meetings," Mr Deodhar told media persons in Kolkata.

He said that they have demanded Ratnakar Rao's removal.

On a day BJP President Amit Shah's meeting was cancelled in West Bengal, Mr Deodhar said that permission for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's election meeting in South Kolkata has been withdrawn.

"Is this any kind joke? This way Mamata Banerjee is ruining Bengal's name across the country ant this is not the state's culture," Mr Deodhar said.

State BJP Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar, party leader Mukul Roy and Jadavpur Lok Sabha candidate Anupam Hazra were also a part of the delegation. They held a sit-in protest outside the CEO office, but withdrew it after getting an assurance from the commission.

"We all have strongly demanded an inquiry of the role played by District Electoral Officer of South 24 Parganas. He is not giving permissions for our rallies," Mr Roy said.

