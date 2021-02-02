BJP Appoints In-Charges For Poll-Bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala

Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May (Representational)

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry, the party added.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.

