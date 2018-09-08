BJP Announces Election Management Committee For Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Rajasthan Assembly Polls are due later this year and campaigning have been in full swing.

The BJP has constituted its election management committee for Assembly polls due in Rajasthan later this year, a party spokesperson said on Friday.

The 16-member committee will be headed by BJP state president Madan Lal Saini and an an order in this regard was released by party's national general secretary Arun Singh, he said.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been made a member of the committee constituted by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal were made convenor and joint convenor, respectively, the spokesperson said.