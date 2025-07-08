BJP-AIADMK Alliance To Include More Parties Before Polls? What EPS Told NDTV

With less than a year to go for Tamil Nadu's assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched an aggressive campaign across the state in which he is taking on the ruling DMK and also highlighting the achievements of his predecessors in the party, former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday, a day after flagging off the AIADMK's statewide campaign from Mettupalayam, a key region in western Tamil Nadu, he said his party's alliance with the BJP was set to expand with the likelihood of many parties.

"Our alliance with the BJP will grow significantly in the next eight months. Many parties will join our alliance in the coming months, and it will be under AIADMK. This will be a strong alliance," Mr Palaniswami, who is popularly known as EPS, said.

While the AIADMK has distanced itself from the BJP after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, EPS's comments suggest efforts for a consolidated opposition are underway for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking about his party's campaign, he said people came out in large numbers.

"It's a reflection of the coming times - AIADMK is coming back to power. That is what the people want," he said.

He emphasized that the objective of the yatra is clear - to reach out directly to the people.

"The yatra is to meet as many people as possible. I will go myself to the people," EPS, who is fighting for the revival of AIADMK, which has faced three electoral setbacks since 2019, said.

Sharp attack on DMK, MK Stalin

Mr Palaniswami also attacked the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"The DMK has no right to teach us about influence or reach. Stalin doesn't even trust the strength of his own party. He depends entirely on his allies. AIADMK is not like that. We have a stable network across the State," he charged.

He also questioned the credibility of DMK's welfare schemes.

"DMK's welfare is a myth. They didn't fulfil any of their promises. The women's income support scheme was launched only after we questioned them. Even then, they drastically reduced the number of beneficiaries. AIADMK has delivered on its promises. Our leaders made Tamil Nadu a true welfare state," he said.

Asked about DMK's claims of standing for Tamil identity, EPS dismissed them outright. "What Tamil interest is DMK fighting for? They've allied with the Congress - the very party responsible for the language imposition issue. That exposes their double stand."

On Vijay's entry into politics

Responding to actor Vijay's foray into politics, Mr Palaniswami took a cautious but welcoming tone.

"It's his wish to start a party. He says he wants to serve the people - that's a good thing. But he has just started. It will take time to understand what impact he will have," he said.

EPS's messaging is clear that AIADMK is regrouping, rebuilding its alliances, and preparing for a major comeback. The narrative he's shaping: the DMK is faltering under the weight of broken promises, and the AIADMK is poised to offer stability and delivery.

With the campaign rolling and alliances expected to evolve, EPS's roadshow may be just the beginning of an intense political season in Tamil Nadu.