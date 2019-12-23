'BJP Activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar...': Jadavpur Students Heckle Bengal Governor

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was heckled by students protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

In unprecedented scenes at Bengal's Jadavpur University this evening Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was to attend a convocation ceremony, was pinned down inside his car, heckled and shown black flags by students protesting the controversial citizenship law. Mr Dhankar, who was met with hundreds of irate students holding placards that read "BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar, go back", told protestors "my heart beats for students... I don't want any students hurt" but refused to discuss the situation in Uttar Pradesh - where at least 18 people have died in anti-citizenship law protests - saying he had "no time to look at problems outside Bengal".

After a lengthy delay the Governor's security team was finally able to push protestors aside and whisk him away to safety.

"I know about Bengal. My heart beats for students. I don't want any student hurt. Who is boss... Chancellor or government? That should not be the case," Jagdeep Dhankar told protesting students, who refused to relent and demanded he make a statement on Delhi Police's crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by students on his arrival at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

But the Governor would only say that he had no information on the subject and added, "I condemn violence. I have been saying so for five months. I do not approve (of) violence".

Dozens of Jamia students were injured - one scholar lost the use of his left eye - after a peaceful march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, ended in a pitched battle with the cops last week. The police had arrested 10 people over the violence - none of whom were students.

JU students also questioned the Governor over anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, where at least 15 have died - some allegedly in police firing.

"What about the situation in Bengal. I have (a) lot of problems in Raj Bhavan... I have no time to look at problems outside Bengal," Mr Dhankar replied.

The Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are in a long-running feud over several issues, including Ms Banerjee's opposition to the CAA and the NRC,

Mr Dhankar had earlier hit out at Jadavpur University (JU) officials who cited the threat of boycott by students as reasons for cancelling the convocation and said he would invoke special powers - the Governor is the chancellor of state universities in Bengal - to overrule their decision.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.