Bishnoi Gang's Favourite Destination? What Delhi Salon Shooter Said

Members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other wanted criminals prefer to hide in the US, a sharpshooter of the group who was arrested for killing two at a Delhi salon has told the police.

The accused man, Harsh alias Chintu, has reportedly told the police that these gangsters enter America using fake passports by the "donkey route", the term that describes travelling from one place to another to migrate illegally.

That is believed to be the route taken by several gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi, Rohit Godara, Monty Mann, and Pawan Bishnoi, who are currently in the US.

22-year-old Harsh was arrested on Thursday from the Delhi airport, where he arrived to arrange for another fake passport, officials said.

The fake passport accessed by NDTV shows that Harsh's name was written as Pradeep Kumar and it was issued from Punjab's Jalandhar on March 26.

According to the police, Harsh left India on June 9 from Amritsar Airport and flew to Sharjah before heading to Azerbaijan on August 27, where he remained for several months.

Delhi salon shooting incident

On February 9, two people, identified as Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan, were shot multiple times in front of other customers and workers. The attackers fled after the attack.

During investigations, the shooters were identified as Sanjeev Kumar or Sanju Dahiya and Harsh - both were previously involved in criminal cases and declared proclaimed offenders. The police had also offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest.

The police had issued a lookout circular - or airport alert - for Harsh, whose alleged motive for the shootings was that the victims were leaking information on him.

Harsh had been operating on the orders of gangster Yogesh (aka Tunda), who had taken over the Gogi gang after its leader's murder. Harsh is also known to have been involved in extortion activities and had previously been arrested in connection with an extortion case. He was also recently involved in threatening several businessmen in Delhi and demanding money in the name of gangster Yogesh, reported news agency PTI.