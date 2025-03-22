Bill In Assam Assembly Seeks To Regulate Coaching Centres

The Assam government on Friday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to regulate private coaching centres, making it mandatory for registration of all such institutes and strict compliance with laid-down guidelines for operating.

The Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025,' introduced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, seeks to provide for the control and regulation of private coaching centres and institutes for providing better academic support in preparation for different competitive examinations.

It seeks to make registration of all coaching institutes mandatory, including those functioning prior to the commencement of the proposed legislation.

It also specifies that no coaching institute will engage in any affairs relating to religious conversion and shall strictly adhere to the secular principles as enshrined in the Constitution.

The institutes seeking registration have to provide information on its curriculum, duration of classes, co-curricular activities for the students, academic qualification of teachers, tuition fees, physical infrastructure, and other facilities.

The tenure of a registration certificate will be two years, after which the institute has to reapply for renewal.

The competent authority before which the application for registration will be submitted has to grant or reject the application within three months of receipt.

The government shall create a portal or online mechanism to facilitate the registration process in faceless manner with minimum human interface, the Bill proposed.

In case of violation of provisions of the proposed law, the government can cancel or suspend the registration of a coaching institute.

