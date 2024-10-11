Bill Gates Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: 'His Loss Will Be Felt Around The World'

Bill Gates met Ratan Tata in March last year during former's visit to India.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed his condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, a "visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India - and the world". In a LinkedIn Post, Bill Gates recalled meeting Mr Tata on multiple occasions and expressed his admiration for the business tycoon's commitment to improving lives. "I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity," Mr Gates wrote in his post. He also recalled collaborating with Mr Tata on several initiatives and said that his legacy will inspire generations.

"Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Notably, Bill Gates met Ratan Tata and Tata Sons' Natarajan Chandrasekaran in March last year during the former's visit to India. During the meeting, the business magnates talked at length about philanthropic initiatives. They discussed strengthening their joint efforts and partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition. Mr Gates also gifted Mr Tata copies of his books - 'How To Prevent The Next Pandemic' and 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster'.

Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 86. His death has drawn an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mr Tata as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took to social media to remember his "business and philanthropic legacy". Recalling his interaction with Mr Ratan Tata, Mr Pichai said the Tata Group Chairman Emeritus "deeply cared about making India better". He said they talked about Google's autonomous driving technology Waymo and his vision was "inspiring to hear". He added that the 86-year-old was " instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India".

Among other business leaders who remembered him were Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka.