Bike-Borne Men Fire 16 Rounds At Delhi Petrol Pump, 1 Injured

Police said the petrol pump owner has a few cases pending against him.

A man was injured after 16 rounds were fired at a petrol pump in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Thursday night. Police said that four people came on two bikes into the petrol pump, opened fire at the office cabin and fled.

As the firing ensued at Mukul Diesel Petrol Pump at 10.38 pm, the supervisor Anshul Rathi sustained injuries on his stomach after glass shards hit him. He was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment. After the firing, one bike fled towards Gokulpuri and the other towards Loni roundabout. The pump owner Harish Chaudhary of Gokulpuri suspects old village rivalry, Delhi Police said.

Police said that Harish Chaudhary whose petrol pump was targeted has a few cases pending against him. Further probe is going on.

The police told news agency ANI that the victim was out of danger.

The incident comes a week after one person was killed and two others were injured when three men on a motorcycle opened fire on three friends returning home on a scooter in the Kabir Nagar area of North East Delhi. The attackers are also linked to a firing incident in nearby Jyoti Nagar.