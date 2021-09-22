Man Dies By Suicide After Cutting Of Hair In Rajasthan Over Theft Suspicion

The man died by suicide on Monday, police said. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man died by suicide after some people cut his hair and thrashed him, accusing him of being involved in a theft, police said on Tuesday.

Omaram Jat had gone to Nagaur district to meet his relatives when a few people cut his hair and thrashed him on Sunday, police said.

He died by suicide on Monday after returning to his native place in Bikaner.

The state human rights commission has sought a factual report regarding the incident from police and the Bikaner administration, a statement said.

A video showing his hair being cut also surfaced on social media after which police swung into action.

Before the video was filmed, Jat was allegedly thrashed.

Investigation into the matter started after the video came to the fore, police official Nem Singh Chauhan said.

The body has been handed over to family members for the last rites, the official said.

The Nagaur police has also registered a case against some unidentified people under IPC Sections 202 and 306, police official Vinod Kumar said.