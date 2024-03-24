1 Arrested In UP After Video Shows Holi Revellers Harassing Muslim Women

Bijnor police have appealed to people not to harass anyone during their Holi celebrations

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor have arrested one person and detained three minors in connection with a viral video that shows a group of Holi revellers harassing a Muslim man and two women with him.

The video shows a man and two women on a bike surrounded by a group of youngsters. The Holi revellers are seen spraying water on the women with a pipe. The women are seen protesting, but the harassment continues. Soon, buckets are also used to pour water on the women. The youngsters apply colour, forcibly, on the face of the man and one of the women.

As the women protest, a voice is hearing saying that "this is a 70-year-old tradition". Eventually, the trio's ordeal ends and the revellers let them go, raising religious slogans as the bike speeds away.

Soon after the video went viral, Bijnor police chief Neeraj Kumar Jadaun asked local police to take action.

The probe found that the incident had taken place in the Dhampur police station area. The cops scanned the viral video and identified those involved.

A case has been registered under several sections, including those related to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and assaulting a woman. Police have arrested one person, identified as Aniruddh, and detained three juveniles in this connection.

In a video message posted on X by Bijnor police, senior officer Neeraj Jadaun has said people should not harass anyone during Holi. "Please don't apply colours on people forcibly. Police will take action on anyone who breaks the law," he said.