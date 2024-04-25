Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, Arrested Over Fake Migrants Attack Video, Joins BJP

Manish Kashyap joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi

Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested last year for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrants from Bihar being harassed in Tamil Nadu, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Currently on bail, Mr Kashyap joined the BJP in the presence Anil Baluni, its national media department in-charge, co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, and the party's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari. His mother also attended the programme in the national capital.

"I have joined the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My mother, who fought for me when I was in jail for nine months, asked me to join the BJP," he told reporters.

Manoj Tiwari, who is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the North East Delhi constituency, expressed his happiness over Mr Kashyap joining the BJP and alleged that he was put behind bars because "some people" wanted to silence him.

"Manish Kashyap raised the issue of people and always spoke in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, in this country, some non-BJP governments gave him a lot of trouble," Mr Tiwari said.

He also assured Mr Kashyap that the BJP will give him due respect "in the future", according to his abilities.

An influential YouTuber with more than 80 lakh followers, Manish Kashyap has often been supportive of PM Modi and open about his political ambitions.

He has frequently attacked RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav and also unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in the past.

With the Congress fielding Kanhaiya Kumar, also from Bihar, against Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, there is a possibility that Mr Kashyap may campaign for the BJP candidate.

Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Manish Kashyap are from the Bhumihar caste.

