Watch: Bihar Woman Made To Massage Cop Inside Police Station

A senior police official in Bihar has been suspended after a viral video showed him receiving a massage inside a police station from a woman who had gone there, reportedly to file a complaint.

The incident took place in the state's Saharsa distict.

Shashibhushan Sinha, a senior official at the Darhar outpost of Nauhatta police station, was seen in the clip speaking on the phone while receiving the massage without his shirt on.

The video was shot inside the residential quarters at the police outpost, reports said.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.