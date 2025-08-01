World's First AI-Powered Robotic Massage Experience Threatens Therapists' Jobs

In the last two years, the pace of development of artificial intelligence (AI) has increased exponentially, prompting experts to warn that human jobs are increasingly at risk of automation. While entry-level roles face significant disruption, few may have anticipated that AI would come for professions like massage therapy. A US-based company is now offering the world's first AI-powered massage, drawing interest from customers across the globe.

Aescape, founded by entrepreneur Eric Litman, is providing AI-powered massages using robots that resemble surgical bots. Before the massage begins, the customer must wear a fitted suit provided by Aescape so that the robotic arms and air points glide over the body without any hindrances.

Additionally, the customers can adjust the bolster, headrest and armrest positioning so that their body is in the most comfortable and optimised position for a precise, targeted massage. The AI robot uses advanced sensors to map over one million 3D data points of a customer's body, enabling the robotic Aerpoints to replicate seven distinct massage techniques with the perfect pressure and temperature.

"We are very intentionally not trying to replicate human massages. We are focused on delivering a mssage that offers deep, restorative work, fully controlled by you," Mr Litman told AlleyWatch.

"It's the perfect complement to existing wellness offerings in hotels, gyms, and spas, helping them extend service hours, generate new revenue, and attract a broader audience."



Also Read | '2 Hours, 25 km, Rs 233': Redditor Calls Bengaluru's Public Transport System A 'Joke'

Dr Swapna Kallikadan, founder of Health + Glow, a wellness company based in Tampa Bay, recently acquired Aescape's services and the results have been positive.

"We wanted to bring massage therapy into Health + Glow. And while we were looking for it, we stumbled on an AI-powered massage," Dr Swapna Kallikadan, founder of Health + Glow, told Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

"It's very, very similar to getting a massage with human touch. One interesting fact is also that the air points are heated so it doesn't feel cold," she added.

To this date, Aescape has raised $128 million in funding as it attempts to tap into the growing $19 billion massage and recovery market.