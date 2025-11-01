"Bihar Will See A Triangular Fight On 160-170 Seats": Prashant Kishor To NDTV

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that there is a triangular fight on 160-170 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Speaking at the NDTV Power Play conclave, the former political strategist alleged that he had announced candidates on all 243 assembly seats, but four of them were forced to withdraw under "pressure".

He also said he is confident that his party will get either less than 10 votes or more than 150 votes in elections.