Bihar Vet Called To Check On Animal, Then Kidnapped, Forcibly Married Off

Groom kidnapping or 'Pakadwa Vivah' is a common phenomenon in parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

A veterinarian, called in to check on a sick animal, was kidnapped by three people and forcibly married in Begusarai in Bihar on Tuesday.

"He was called around 12pm to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police," a relative of the victim said, as quoted by ANI.

Following the incident, the father of the veterinarian lodged a complaint with the police.

"The Father of the boy (veterinarian) had given a written complaint to the police station. We've asked the SHO and other officials to conduct an investigation into the matter. Strict actions will be taken," said Yogendra Kumar, SP, Begusarai.

Groom kidnapping or 'Pakadwa Vivah' is a phenomenon quite common in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh wherein bachelors are forced to marry while being held at gun point. Potential bachelors, mostly those with financial and social security, are kidnapped by the bride's family and often beaten into submission.

A few years ago, a similar incident involving an engineer in Bihar made national headlines.

Then 29-year-old Vinod Kumar, a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant was thrashed and forced to wed a woman in Pandarak area in Patna. Videos of Kumar dressed as a groom and begging for the rituals to be stopped went viral on social media, drawing widspread condemnation.