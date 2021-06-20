Bihar Students To Get Ration Instead Of Mid-Day Meals Amid Covid Pandemic

Instead of mid-day meals, ration will be given to students' parents in Bihar (Representational)

Instead of mid-day meals, the Bihar Education Department said it will provide ration to parents of children and today instructed senior district education officers to provide ration to students of Class 1 to Class 8 under the scheme for April, May, and June.

According to the notification issued by the Education department, the ration will be provided to the parents of the students, while principals of all state government schools and government-funded schools will distribute it.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Bihar on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in Covid infections. But with a dip in coronavirus cases in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 15 announced further relaxations in restrictions across the state starting June 16.

As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops have been allowed to remain open till 6 PM. However, a night curfew continues to be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,396 active cases in the state while 7,064,61 people have recovered from the disease. The death count has reached 9,543 in the state.