'Answer By 2 pm': Supreme Court Pulls Up Bihar, CBI Over Shelter Rapes

Over 40 girls were sexually abused in Bihar shelter homes

The Supreme Court today pulled up the Bihar government and gave time till 2 PM to get back with answers to some specific queries. The top court asked the state government how many shelters are there in the state and how are they managed?

"Enough is enough...the way you treated unfortunate children, you can't let these things happen...we want to know how many shelter homes are there in Bihar? How many inmates live there? How much funding has been received? What is the condition of the inmates?", Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Bihar government.

The lawyer representing Bihar had asked the court time till tomorrow.

The court told the lawyer that if he is not in a position to give answers to the questions he can "talk to the concerned person or bring him here."

"Delhi to Patna is only two hours. We can bring Chief Secretary here," said the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court also pulled up the Centre for transferring CBI joint director, AK Sharma who has been supervising the case. Without mincing words, the Chief Justice, "How can he be transferred by the Centre when Supreme Court said he must not be shifted."

Chief Justice Gogoi directed the CBI to inform the court that whether the panel, which transfers officers was aware of the "embargo".

"Appoint Committee of Cabinet doesn't know this court passed orders not to transfer (AK Sharma)? Yet ACC transferred him? Tell us by 2 pm in writing," the Chief Justice told CBI.

During the earlier hearing, CBI investigating the massive sex scandal involving influential people, told the court that young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs. They were sedated and raped at the government-run shelter home, the probe agency said in a 73-page chargesheet, filed against the main accused, Brajesh Thakur.

Brajesh Thakur, who operated the shelter for several years and 20 others including the staff of the home, have been charged with serious crimes under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act or POCSO Act. The Supreme Court had described Thakur as "a very influential man" and recommended shifting him to a jail outside the state to prevent any "obstruction to the ongoing probe."

The CBI has registered two more cases related to alleged abuse of inmates in shelter homes in Bihar. The two cases pertain to shelter homes in Munger.

The Supreme Court today was hearing petition on the conditions of the Bihar shelter homes.