Bihar Shelter Case Transferred To Delhi, Trial To Be Finished In 6 Months

The Supreme Court also asked the CBI to explain why it had transferred the officer investigating the Bihar shelter home case.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2019 12:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Shelter Case Transferred To Delhi, Trial To Be Finished In 6 Months

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case will be heard by a POCSO court in Delhi.


New Delhi: 

The Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case will be transferred from Bihar to a court in New Delhi, the Supreme Court said today as it lashed out at the state government for its management of the facilities for orphaned or at-risk children.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the cases should be transferred from the Bihar CBI court to a trial court in Saket, which hears cases of sexual assault against children, within two weeks.

It ordered the Saket trial court to conclude the trial within six months.

The top court also slammed the CBI for transferring its officer probing the sexual assault case and said it amounted to a violation of its order.

A bench asked the investigating agency to file an affidavit explaining the decision.

"Enough is enough. Children cannot be treated like this. You cannot let your officers treat children this way. Spare the children," the top court told the Bihar government.

It said the court will summon the chief secretary if the state fails to give all information.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur for years.

The scandal came to light in May last year following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BiharMuzaffarpurSupreme Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraMughal GardenAssam BudgetValentine Week ListRBILive TVWhatsAppHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekShatrughan SinhaRose DayINX Media CaseMoto G7Galaxy M20Rose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................