Bihar Seat-Sharing Formula: JDU, BJP To Contest 17 Seats Each, LJP Gets 6

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan after the seat-sharing announcement in Delhi

The BJP has formally announced seat shares in Bihar for next year's general elections. The division is on expected lines -- 17 each for the BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and six for Mr Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party. The announcement -- made by Party chief Amit Shah -- came days after the exit of ally Upendra Kushwaha and ironing out the differences with other key ally in Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Over the last few days, there have been hectic meetings between the BJP chief, senior party leader Arun Jaitley and Mr Paswan.

Unlike Mr Kushwaha, who was resentful over the depleted number of seats offered to accommodate NItish Kumar, Mr Paswan had been upset over a Rajya Sabha seat he was promised by the BJP when the 50:50 seat sharing formula was announced.

After Mr Kushwaha's exit, Mr Paswan's seat share was increased from four to six, but party insiders said the Paswans were more concerned about the Rajya Sabha seat.

Last week, Mr Paswan's son Chirag Paswan warned the BJP of "consequences" if the seat sharing was not finalised, triggering speculation about the LJP too being on its way out of the alliance. Prompt invitations to join the mahagathbandhan came from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and Upendra Kushwaha.

After the announcement today, Mr Paswan, who attended the joint press briefing with Mr Shah and Nitish Kumar, said, "There was no issue in the alliance. We will fight the elections together".

"We will sit together with the BJP leadership and discuss the issues. We will work towards ensuring NDA's win in 2019 elections," said Nitish Kumar.