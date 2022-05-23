Lok Sabha Speaker Condoles Death Of 8 People In Bihar Road Accident

Jalalgarh Road Accident: Eight people were reported killed in the accident.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh in which a truck overturned.

Taking to Twitter, Birla wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Jalalgarh, Purnia (Bihar) is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Eight labourers were killed in Jalalgarh Police Station area of Purnia after a truck loaded with scrap lost balance and overturned on Monday. All the labourers belonged to Rajasthan. The truck carrying 16 labourers was going from Agartala (Tripura) to Jammu.