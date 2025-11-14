BJP's "Bengal Next" Post After Bihar Victory, Then Trinamool's Meme Reply

With the results almost decided in Bihar, all eyes are now on West Bengal, where elections are due in the next six months. Emboldened by the NDA sweeping the Bihar polls, the BJP has already sounded its victory trumpet for Bengal. In its response, the Trinamool Congress shared a meme suggesting that the BJP can keep dreaming.

The NDA put up a record performance in Bihar in the recently concluded elections, winning or leading in over 206 seats, according to the results declared today. The BJP alone emerged victorious in about 93 seats.

Confident that the party would repeat the stellar performance in Bengal, the state unit of the party posted a three-word message on its X handle, saying, "Next West Bengal."

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Raj, also suggested that Bengal would continue the BJP's winning streak.

The Trinamool retorted with the viral video of a boy who makes inspirational content on YouTube. "Sapne dekhna achhi baat hai (it's good to dream)," the boy is heard saying in the short clip.

The BJP is banking on its best-ever performance in Bengal last time to secure another massive mandate next year and oust the Mamata Banerjee government. In the 2021 elections, the party had won 77 out of 294 seats, its highest ever in Bengal, while the Trinamool formed the government with 215 seats.