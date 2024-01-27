Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: JD(U) Leaders Rush To Nitish Kumar's Residence

Nitish Kumar's political journey has become a tale of flip-flops

Nitish Kumar will likely take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again tomorrow with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - mirroring a familiar script from the 2020 elections.



Amid the crisis, both the Congress and RJD have called for meetings of their legislators. But Congress denies any connection to the evolving political scenario and claims that the meeting is to discuss preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Nitish Kumar's political journey, once synonymous with stability and development, has become a tale of flip-flops and realignments

Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar political crisis:

Jan 27, 2024 14:01 (IST) Bihar Political Crisis Explained

Political circles are abuzz with reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands with BJP again, a party he had parted ways with in 2022. Mr Kumar's exit would spell trouble for the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition in Bihar. Read here