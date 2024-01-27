Bihar Political Crisis Live Updates: JD(U) Leaders Rush To Nitish Kumar's Residence

Nitish Kumar's political journey has become a tale of flip-flops
Nitish Kumar will likely take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again tomorrow with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - mirroring a familiar script from the 2020 elections.
Amid the crisis, both the Congress and RJD have called for meetings of their legislators. But Congress denies any connection to the evolving political scenario and claims that the meeting is to discuss preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
Nitish Kumar's political journey, once synonymous with stability and development, has become a tale of flip-flops and realignments
Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar political crisis:
Bihar Political Crisis Explained
Political circles are abuzz with reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands with BJP again, a party he had parted ways with in 2022. Mr Kumar's exit would spell trouble for the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition in Bihar. Read here
JD(U) leaders rush to Nitish Kumar's residence amid turmoil
Top leaders of the JD(U) on Saturday rushed to the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party president, amid strong indications that he was planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and revert to the BJP-led NDA.
Leaders like former national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, 'Lalan', minister and national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha and state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur reached 1, Anney Marg, the CM's official residence here, around the same time when a meeting of legislators of the RJD, the JD(U)'s current ally, was underway.