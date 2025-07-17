NDTV Exclusive: On Bihar Murders, Top Cop Links Crime Rise To Season

A string of violent crimes, including the broad-daylight killing of a murder convict inside a Patna hospital, has once again brought the law and order situation in Bihar under scrutiny ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled this year.

The latest incident, which occurred this morning, involved the shooting of Chandan Singh, a convict on parole for medical treatment, at Paras HMRI Hospital, a high-security private medical facility in the state capital. CCTV footage showed five men, carrying guns, casually walking into Mishra's room and then exiting it moments later.

Speaking exclusively with NDTV, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar defended his force's record amid concerns over law and order in the poll-bound state.

"Various measures are being taken to control crime. If we compare crime rates over time, around 2004, approximately four atrocities occurred daily. Since then, the number of murders has gradually decreased. Last year, around 2,700 murders were reported, a reduction of about 1,300 compared to 2004," Mr Kumar told NDTV.

"In this case, the individual involved is a convicted criminal with about three dozen cases registered against him. Around ten years ago, he was considered an associate of a notorious figure in Bakhsar. Recently, he was released on parole for medical treatment. The incident occurred at Paras Hospital, a well-known and reputable facility with robust security measures, including a retired employee overseeing security and deployed guards. Even as a common visitor, you face multiple checks and are often stopped at the gate. Thus, it is under investigation how the criminals entered the hospital to reach the ward where the individual was admitted," he added.

He linked the current uptick in violent crime to seasonal factors, particularly the agricultural lean months of May, June and July, when idle time and heightened disputes over land and property frequently escalate into violence.

"A pattern has emerged involving murders, starting with the Khemka case. Sometimes, a spike in crime occurs. For example, after 2004, murder rates decreased, but in 2013-15, they rose to around 3,000-3,600 before dropping to 2,400-2,500. In Patna district last year, there were 349 murder incidents, with 49 in July alone, nearly 50 murders in a single month. June and July typically see a rise in crimes, including murders and robberies, compared to other months. This increase is attributed to the agricultural lean season, when people have more idle time, leading to disputes and conflicts that often escalate into murders," Mr Kumar said.

"Historically, we observe an increase in murders during May, June, and July every year without exception. Efforts must be made to curb this trend. Compared to last year's 349 murders in the district, around 116 have occurred so far this year-a reduction of about 100," he added.

Bihar is gearing up for elections, and with them comes increased political scrutiny. Asked whether political or media pressure plays a role in the police response, Mr Kumar welcomed it.

"Every incident is scrutinised in the media, which puts pressure on the police. This pressure can be beneficial, as it prompts the police to resolve cases quickly. Recent incidents have been solved efficiently," he said.

Responding to speculation that the rise in crime could be politically motivated or linked to elections, Mr Kumar cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions.

