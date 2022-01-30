'Hitlershahi': BJP Ally After Seat Refusal In Bihar Upper House Polls

Bihar MLC polls: Mukesh Sahani said the Bihar government stands because of Manjhi-Sahani. (File)

National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahani, on Sunday, hit out at the NDA alliance parties, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and BJP in Bihar, calling it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election likely to be held in March-April this year.

On Saturday, the ruling alliance in Bihar, JD(U) and BJP agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming MLC polls in which the BJP will contest on 13 seats, one of which the party has given to the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pashupati Kumar Paras while the JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

Notably, no seats were given to the former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Sahani said, "The government in Bihar stands because of Manjhi-Sahani. JD(U)-BJP think they're powerful and have taken the right decision. This is like Hitlershahi."

Mr Sahani announced that his party will contest on all the 24 seats on its own.

"We have decided to contest on all 24 seats on our own," he said.

On the other hand, ahead of the Legislative Council elections, the 'Mahagathbandhan' of Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal is on the verge of a split as Tejashwi Yadav refused to contest the elections together, following which Congress said the party is capable of contesting the polls on all 24 seats on its own.

Tejashwi Yadav hinted on Saturday, while speaking to the media, that his party would contest the MLC polls on its own while RJD is in alliance with Congress in New Delhi.