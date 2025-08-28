Bihar Minister Chased By Locals For 1 Km, Attacked Over 9 Deaths In Accident

Bihar's rural development minister, Shrawan Kumar, was chased and attacked by angry villagers when he went to meet the families of nine people who died in a road accident last week.

According to officials, the minister, along with a local MLA, visited the Jogipur Malawan village to pay condolences to the families of victims on Wednesday morning. A few minutes after their arrival, a large group of villagers approached and surrounded them - who were allegedly angry over the minister's delayed visit.

The locals alleged that the politicians "did not show any sensitivity" towards the victims' families, nor was any compensation given so far.

Furious over this, the villagers tried to attack the politicians, but they managed to escape without any injuries. The minister's bodyguard, however, was injured in the incident. He was rushed to the Hilsa sub-divisional hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

When the politicians left in their convoy, the villagers chased their three cars for nearly a kilometer, officials added.

The police dispersed the crowd and tightened security arrangements in the area.

JD(U) spokesperson Dhananjay Dev said the locals were angry with the working style of the politician.

Prashant Kishor also reacted to the incident by slamming the Nitish Kumar-led government.

"Nitish Kumar's government beat up students, anganwadi and Asha workers, sarpanchs in Patna. Now it is the turn of the public. When they go to ask for votes, the public will chase them away," he said.