Man Lynched Near Patna Over Cattle Theft Suspicion

Six people who were named in the complaint have been arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man in Bihar was beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of cattle theft near state capital Patna on Wednesday. All the accused were arrested immediately, the police said.

Six people who were named in the complaint have been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Phulwarisharif near Patna.

The victim, Muhammad Alamgir, was thrashed after he was seen untying a buffalo from a cattle shed at around 3 am. A person who was with Mr Alamgir managed to escape.

Muhammad Alamgir, who was thrashed for several hours, died on Wednesday afternoon at hospital.

In 2017, after a steady rise in attacks by cow vigilante groups over three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken out about the incidents, saying that killing people out of devotion for cows is not acceptable.

Slaughter of cows, considered sacred in Hinduism, is illegal in most of India and several vigilante groups take to enforcing the law themselves, often violently. In most cases, the victims of the mob beatings are Muslim.

