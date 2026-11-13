Man Kills Wife, Stops Daughter From Raising Alarm With 'New Mother' Promise

In Bihar's Jamalpur, a retired railway employee allegedly killed his wife and told his daughter, who was about to raise an alarm, that he would bring her a "new mother".

Dashrath Mandal is accused of stabbing his wife, Pooja Devi, to death. Hours after the crime, the accused arrived at the Jamalpur police station with his two daughters and surrendered to the police.

The 10-year-old daughter, an eyewitness to her mother's murder, has demanded a harsh punishment for her father. Shrinikah said that she was sleeping with her younger sister, Ishika, when her father pulled them down from the bed, tied them with a scarf, and then stabbed Pooja Devi twice. Hearing the screams, she woke up.

The daughter said she would call a neighbour, but her father stopped her. "Your mother is dead, and I'll bring another one," he told her.

The girl told her father that a mother is a mother; no one can take her place.

According to the girl, her parents had a dispute the night before the incident. After killing her mother, the father covered the body with a sheet and took both daughters to the police station.

She has demanded strict punishment for her father.

The accused was detained at the police station.