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Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet Out: Check Class 10, 12 December 2026 Exam Dates

BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: The practical examinations for Class 10 students will be conducted on December 10, 11, and 14, 2026, in two sessions.

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Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet Out: Check Class 10, 12 December 2026 Exam Dates
No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closing time.
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BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the December 2026 exams. Students can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam dates and download the official schedule from the board's official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in. 

According to the official announcement, the open board will conduct the Class 12 theory examinations from December 15 to 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 theory exams will be held from December 9 to 23, 2026. The BBOSE has also announced the practical exam dates for both classes. 

BBOSE Class 10 Timetable 

Class 10 candidates can check the theory exam schedule below.

December 15, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing

December 16, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science

December 17, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics 

December 18, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi 
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage 

December 19, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer

December 21, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit

December 22, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili

December 23, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian

Students will be given 15 minutes reading time before starting the paper. The gates are scheduled to close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closing time.

The practical examinations for Class 10 students will be conducted on December 10, 11, and 14, 2026, in two sessions. 

December 10
Shift 1: Home Science
Shift 2: Basic Computer

December 11
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Science

December 14
Shift 1: English
Shift 2: Painting

Bihar Board Open School Class 12 Exam Dates 

Senior Secondary students can check the BBOSE Class 12 exam dates below. 

December 9
Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla
Shift 2: Magahi

December 10
Shift 1: Hindi
Shift 2: English

December 11
Shift 1: Mathematics
Shift 2: Chemistry

December 14
Shift 1: Biology
Shift 2: Physics

December 15
Shift 1: Geography
Shift 2: History

December 16
Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic
Shift 2: Psychology

December 17
Shift 1: Economics
Shift 2: Home Science

December 18
Shift 1: Political Science
Shift 2: Sociology

December 19
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Computer Science

December 21
Shift 1: Music
Shift 2: Painting

December 22
Shift 1: Business Studies
Shift 2: Education, Philosophy

December 23
Shift 1: Urdu
Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri

The practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5, and 7 in two shifts:

December 4

  • Physics, Chemistry
  • Painting, Geography

December 5

  • Biology, Yoga and Physical Education
  • Psychology, Home Science

December 7

  • Computer Science
  • Music
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