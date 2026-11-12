Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet Out: Check Class 10, 12 December 2026 Exam Dates

BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the December 2026 exams. Students can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam dates and download the official schedule from the board's official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the open board will conduct the Class 12 theory examinations from December 15 to 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 theory exams will be held from December 9 to 23, 2026. The BBOSE has also announced the practical exam dates for both classes.

BBOSE Class 10 Timetable

Class 10 candidates can check the theory exam schedule below.

December 15, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing

December 16, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science

December 17, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics

December 18, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage

December 19, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer

December 21, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit

December 22, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili

December 23, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian

Students will be given 15 minutes reading time before starting the paper. The gates are scheduled to close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closing time.

The practical examinations for Class 10 students will be conducted on December 10, 11, and 14, 2026, in two sessions.

December 10

Shift 1: Home Science

Shift 2: Basic Computer

December 11

Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2: Science

December 14

Shift 1: English

Shift 2: Painting

Bihar Board Open School Class 12 Exam Dates

Senior Secondary students can check the BBOSE Class 12 exam dates below.

December 9

Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla

Shift 2: Magahi

December 10

Shift 1: Hindi

Shift 2: English

December 11

Shift 1: Mathematics

Shift 2: Chemistry

December 14

Shift 1: Biology

Shift 2: Physics

December 15

Shift 1: Geography

Shift 2: History

December 16

Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic

Shift 2: Psychology

December 17

Shift 1: Economics

Shift 2: Home Science

December 18

Shift 1: Political Science

Shift 2: Sociology

December 19

Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2: Computer Science

December 21

Shift 1: Music

Shift 2: Painting

December 22

Shift 1: Business Studies

Shift 2: Education, Philosophy

December 23

Shift 1: Urdu

Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri

The practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5, and 7 in two shifts:

December 4

Physics, Chemistry

Painting, Geography

December 5

Biology, Yoga and Physical Education

Psychology, Home Science

December 7

Computer Science

Music