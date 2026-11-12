Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet Out: Check Class 10, 12 December 2026 Exam Dates

BBOSE Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the December 2026 exams. Students can check the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam dates and download the official schedule from the board's official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.
According to the official announcement, the open board will conduct the Class 12 theory examinations from December 15 to 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 theory exams will be held from December 9 to 23, 2026. The BBOSE has also announced the practical exam dates for both classes.
BBOSE Class 10 Timetable
Class 10 candidates can check the theory exam schedule below.
December 15, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing
December 16, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science
December 17, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics
December 18, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage
December 19, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer
December 21, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit
December 22, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili
December 23, 2026
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian
Students will be given 15 minutes reading time before starting the paper. The gates are scheduled to close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closing time.
The practical examinations for Class 10 students will be conducted on December 10, 11, and 14, 2026, in two sessions.
December 10
Shift 1: Home Science
Shift 2: Basic Computer
December 11
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Science
December 14
Shift 1: English
Shift 2: Painting
Bihar Board Open School Class 12 Exam Dates
Senior Secondary students can check the BBOSE Class 12 exam dates below.
December 9
Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla
Shift 2: Magahi
December 10
Shift 1: Hindi
Shift 2: English
December 11
Shift 1: Mathematics
Shift 2: Chemistry
December 14
Shift 1: Biology
Shift 2: Physics
December 15
Shift 1: Geography
Shift 2: History
December 16
Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic
Shift 2: Psychology
December 17
Shift 1: Economics
Shift 2: Home Science
December 18
Shift 1: Political Science
Shift 2: Sociology
December 19
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Computer Science
December 21
Shift 1: Music
Shift 2: Painting
December 22
Shift 1: Business Studies
Shift 2: Education, Philosophy
December 23
Shift 1: Urdu
Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri
The practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5, and 7 in two shifts:
December 4
- Physics, Chemistry
- Painting, Geography
December 5
- Biology, Yoga and Physical Education
- Psychology, Home Science
December 7
- Computer Science
- Music