Bihar Legislative Council Polls On April 4, Counting Of Votes On April 7

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that elections to 24 seats of the legislative council in Bihar will be held on April 4 and the counting of votes will be done on April 7.

The notification for the Legislative Council elections will be issued on March 9. Candidates will be able to file their nominations till March 16, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 17 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 21.

The constituencies which are going for poll are Patna, Nalanad, Gaya-cum-Jahanabad-cum-Arwal, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhojpur-cum-Buxar, Rohtas-cum-Kaimur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-cum-Sheohar, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Munger-cum-Jamui-cum-Lakhisarai-cum-Sheikhpura, Begusarai-cum-Khagaria, Saharsa-cum-Madhepurs-cum-Supaul, Bhagalpur-cum-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-cum-Araria-cum-Kishanganj and Katihar.

Of the 24 seats, three were vacant since November 11, 2020, as the members were elected to the Legislative assembly. These members are Rit Lal Ray, Dilip Ray and Manoj Yadav. Two seats Darbhanga and Samastipur fell vacant due to the death of the sitting members.

As per the election commission, the polling was delayed as the rural local bodies that make for the majority of the electoral college for the MLC polls were not in existence at the time.

"Biennial elections to fill up 24 seats could not be conducted by 16.07.2021 as the Constituent Local Bodies/Electors therein were not in existence at that time. The Commission vide letter 21.05.2021 had sought information regarding the existence of constituent Local Bodies functioning and their percentage in the said Constituencies. The CEO, Bihar vide letter dated 27.05.2021 had informed that the term of all Rural Local Bodies which constitute 97.56 per cent of the total electoral college for said election was to expire on 15.06.2021 and accordingly, the election could not be held at that time," the election commission said in a statement.

The election can now be held as the vacant seats in local bodies have been filled via recent panchayat polls.

"Now, CEO, Bihar vide letter dated 27.12.2021 has submitted the updated status regarding the percentage of Local Bodies functioning as well as the percentage of electors therein in all 24 Local Authorities' constituencies. The Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar has informed that the percentage of Local Bodies functioning as well as the percentage of electors therein is more than 75 per cent," it said.

The Chief Secretary of Bihar is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

