Bihar Governor Airlifted For Treatment In Delhi Hospital: Report

Phagu Chauhan was appointed the 29th governor of Bihar in July 2019.

Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan, who took ill and was admitted to a hospital here, was airlifted to Delhi on Friday for specialised treatment, Raj Bhavan sources told Press Trust of India.

Mr Chauhan had become semi-conscious on Thursday night and was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna. He was taken in a special air ambulance to the national capital, the sources said.

"The Governor was suffering from fever for the last three days. When his condition deteriorated on Thursday, he was immediately taken to the IGIMS. However, when his condition did not improve on Friday, a decision was taken to take him to Delhi,", they said.

Seventy-four-year-old Mr Chauhan was appointed the 29th governor of Bihar in July 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)